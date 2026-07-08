NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eni exercises fourth optional well on Ventura’s SSV Catarina

Jul 8, 2026
0 18 Less than a minute
Eni extends use of Ventura Offshore's semisubmersible

Ventura Offshore announced that Eni Muara Bakau, the joint venture between Eni and PETRONAS, exercised the drilling of the fourth well and a top hole in Indonesia for the semisubmersible SSV Catarina.

The exercise of these wells is expected to keep the rig utilized into the fourth quarter of 2026 and increases Ventura Offshore’s firm backlog by approximately $25.1 million.

SSV Catarina began its current drilling program with Eni Indonesia in August 2024 under a firm four well contract, with priced options that have now been exercised in full, extending the rig’s utilization from an original expected completion in 2025 into Q4 2026.

Jul 8, 2026
0 18 Less than a minute

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