IADC’s Joe Lillis: Advocating for members in Washington, DC

On 5 April, IADC announced the addition of Joe Lillis, a former Congressional Chief of Staff at the US House of Representatives, as its VP of Policy. In this position, Mr Lillis works in Washington, DC, to establish relationships with policymakers and regulators on developing strategies that best address US federal policy of importance to IADC member companies. In this interview with DC at the 2023 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference in Houston on 18 May, Mr Lillis provides an update of his first few weeks on the job. He speaks about the value of IADC’s DC “Fly-In’s,” where representatives from member companies meet directly with members of Congress to discuss specific legislative and regulatory proposals that could impact drilling contractors and rig operations. He also discusses the work of DRILLERSPAC, IADC’s political action committee, which raises money to support political candidates aligned with members’ policy goals.