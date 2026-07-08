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Georgina Energy clears path for Ensign rig mobilization at Hussar

Jul 8, 2026
0 11 1 minute read
The ADR 1500S pad drill rigs in the Montney area is Ensign's next generation of automated full-sized walked rigs. Each rig will generate 50,000 manhours during construction phase and directly and indirectly employ more than 100 workers upon completion.

Georgina Energy finished major pre-drill site works at its Hussar prospect in exploration permit EP513, onshore Western Australia, clearing the way for the Ensign 970 rig to mobilize toward a targeted September 2026 spud date.

The drill pad, site pad, accommodation pad and camp site have been cleared and graded, and preliminary assessments found the gravel and clay ratios suitable for compaction. Airstrip repairs and widening are complete, with a new wind direction indicator now installed, and a water well location has been selected on the drill pad. Seismic line access tracks from the wellsite have been cleared and graded through to the Gunbarrel Highway, which has itself been graded and repaired to carry multiple semi-trailer loads.

Georgina Energy holds a 100% working interest in EP513 through its subsidiary Westmarket Oil & Gas. The company plans to drill the Hussar well to a depth of approximately 3,200 m, targeting the Townsend Formation and fractured Neoproterozoic basement lithologies for helium, hydrogen and natural gas.

Jul 8, 2026
0 11 1 minute read

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