Equinor taps TechnipFMC, OneSubsea for Norwegian tie-back contracts

Equinor awarded contracts worth around NOK 6 billion ($613 million) on behalf of partners for four subsea development projects on the Norwegian continental shelf. The awards cover the TWIN, Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime developments and mark the first of several planned waves as Equinor works to coordinate suppliers and shorten the path from discovery to production.

TechnipFMC will supply subsea production systems for Brime, Omega Sør and Tyrihans Nord and will install rigid pipelines on the Troll field, with linepipe supplied by Tenaris. OneSubsea will deliver the subsea production system for the TWIN project along with umbilicals for all four developments. Ocean Installer was awarded the marine operations contract, covering installation and connection of the subsea facilities, control cables and flexible pipelines, while NOV will supply flexible pipelines for Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord and Brime.

TWIN is the only one of the four projects sanctioned so far, which will tie back to Troll A with two wells on a new template and is expected to add about 11 billion standard cu m of gas. Brime, planned for four wells tied back to Gullfaks C via the existing Visund Sør template, holds estimated recoverable volumes of 16-34 million boe. Omega Sør, an oil discovery near the Snorre field, will produce via Snorre A with estimated volumes of 25-89 million boe.

Tyrihans Nord, discovered in 1984, will add two wells connected to the existing pipeline between the Tyrihans subsea field and the Kristin platform, with estimated volumes of 20-30 million boe. Combined, the four projects are expected to contribute between 130 and 220 million boe to future production from the Norwegian continental shelf.