Aquaterra Energy, James Fisher streamline offshore decommissioning model

Aquaterra Energy and James Fisher formed a global partnership to streamline offshore decommissioning delivery, combining front-end engineering with subsea execution capability under a single delivery framework.

Aquaterra Energy is leading front-end engineering and well access solutions, while James Fisher, through its energy division, is delivering subsea operations and offshore execution expertise. The partnership will operate on a project-by-project basis, with team composition determined by scope, including the use of cross-trained crews to reduce the number of personnel offshore and lower overall risk exposure. Each company remains independent, working within an agreed framework to ensure early collaboration and aligned delivery.

The partners are already engaging with operators on decommissioning opportunities across multiple regions. The collaboration will operate globally, with initial focus on the North Sea, APAC and the Middle East, regions where a significant number of offshore wells and infrastructure are approaching permanent abandonment.