DeepOcean completes first remote subsea intervention with onshore operational leadership
DeepOcean carried out its first subsea intervention project with offshore operational leadership managed from an onshore remote operating centre (ROC), marking a milestone in the company’s remote subsea capabilities.
The operation was performed for Aker BP at the Idun Nord field in the Norwegian Sea, using a work-class ROV controlled from DeepOcean’s ROC in Haugesund, Norway, with a second ROV operated from the project vessel in the field. Remota’s digital solutions and communication systems supported real-time execution.
The scope included subsea crane operations and close-proximity vessel positioning, which are tasks that would normally require a shift supervisor and engineer to be present offshore for up to a 14-day trip. The operation was completed in a 12-hour shift.