Diamond Offshore awarded new contract for offshore Guinea-Bissau

Diamond Offshore Drilling announced it has entered into a drilling contract with an independent operator to utilize the Ocean BlackRhino drillship for work offshore Guinea-Bissau. It is a one-well contract with a minimum duration of 30 days representing $15.4 million of additional backlog, excluding mobilization.

Work under the new contract is slated for July 2024 and is in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

“We are pleased to secure this work with a new client in direct continuation of our current contract and look forward to commencing the campaign next year,” President and CEO Bernie Wolford stated.