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BW Energy sells, leases back Jasmine Alpha jackup

Mar 31, 2026
0 1,522 Less than a minute
BW Energy sells, leases back Jasmine Alpha jackup

BW Energy signed a sale and leaseback agreement with Minsheng for the Jasmine Alpha jackup. BW will receive an $80-million cash consideration, strengthening financial flexibility while maintaining continued access to the unit.

Under the agreement, BW has entered into a 12-month lease of the rig, with an option to extend for a further 12 months. The agreement builds on BW’s established partnership with MSFL, including the ongoing financing of the Maromba B wellhead platform.

Mar 31, 2026
0 1,522 Less than a minute

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