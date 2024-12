Borr Drilling wins West Africa jackup contract

Borr Drilling won a new contract commitment for its premium jackup Norve with a repeat customer in West Africa. This work is in direct continuation of the Marathon Oil contract and is estimated to commence in Q3 2025.

The contract is for five wells firm, with an anticipated duration of 320 days, plus up to five optional wells at mutually agreed prices. This commitment adds an additional $58 million in contract revenue backlog, excluding options, mobilization and demobilization compensation.