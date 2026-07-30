Completing the WellNews

SOCAR AQS wraps up drilling at Bulla-Deniz field for Azneft

Jul 30, 2026
0 45 Less than a minute
SOCAR AQS wraps up drilling at Bulla-Deniz field for Azneft

SOCAR AQS completed drilling and completion operations on Well No. 118, a deviated production well drilled on a turnkey basis from Platform No. 6 at the Bulla gas-condensate field in the Baku Archipelago, Azerbaijan.

The project also marked the first installation of a downhole pressure and temperature gauge in the history of Azneft and Narimanov Oil and Gas, enabling continuous monitoring of bottomhole pressure and temperature.

Drilling operations reached a depth of 5,800 m, after which a 5.5-in. x 7-in. production liner was run and pressure-tested before the well was handed over to the client, SOCAR’s Azneft Production Union. Completion work was finished ahead of schedule with no nonproductive time, and perforation operations brought the well onstream at a high flow rate.

Jul 30, 2026
0 45 Less than a minute

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