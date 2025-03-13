AIQ to deploy agentic AI across ADNOC operations

AIQ signed a $340 million contract with ADNOC to deploy ENERGYai and associated AI solutions across ADNOC’s upstream value chain. Over the three-year contract term, AIQ will complete the roll-out of ENERGYai to all ADNOC’s upstream assets, comprising more than 28 producing fields.

ENERGYai combines large language model (LLM) technology with agentic AI, which is trained for the workflows across ADNOC’s upstream value chain. Developed by AIQ with ADNOC experts, in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft, ENERGYai will integrate Azure cloud stack, agentic AI platform functionality, Open Subsurface Data Universe framework (OSDU) and OpenAI models.

The first operational, scalable version of ENERGYai is expected to be completed in mid-2025. This version will include five AI agents covering tasks within subsurface operations and will be test-deployed across several upstream assets, with plans to scale its application to thousands of additional wells.