ADES wins two-well UK North Sea deal for Fortress Rig

ADES secured a new contract for the jackup Shelf Drilling Fortress in the UK North Sea from an undisclosed North Sea operator.

The contract comprises two firm wells with a minimum duration of 550 days plus two optional one-well extensions with a minimum duration of 275 days each. Operations are expected to commence during the fourth quarter of 2026. The total contract value including the firm duration optional extensions mobilization and demobilization fees is approximately $129 million.