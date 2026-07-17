ReconAfrica flows hydrocarbons at Kavango West 1X

ReconAfrica, along with partners BW Energy (20% working interest) and NAMCOR (10% carried working interest), announced preliminary production testing results from the three lowest zones in the Elandshoek formation at the Kavango West 1X discovery well in Namibia.

The uppermost tested zone in the Elandshoek formation produced natural gas to surface on three separate flow tests, marking the first hydrocarbons ever produced to surface onshore Namibia. Production samples were collected for compositional analysis, with results expected in the coming weeks, while the remaining produced hydrocarbons were flared at surface.

Testing equipment is now being moved uphole to test three zones in the shallower Huttenberg formation, covering 182 m of reservoir section including 76 net m of hydrocarbon pay identified on well logs. Each zone is expected to take up to 10 days to test, with the next update expected by late August.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of ReconAfrica, said the operations team is evaluating a possible horizontal or deviated sidetrack from the wellbore to intersect a larger reservoir interval and the natural fracture network across the structure, which could significantly improve productivity based on analogous global reservoirs.