Halliburton adds onshore re-entry work in Saudi Arabia

Halliburton was awarded lump sum turnkey contracts by Aramco covering multiple onshore fields in Saudi Arabia. The multi-year contracts encompass approximately 285 planned wells.

Halliburton will deliver an execution model that includes oil re-entry operations, drilling, completions and workovers. The integrated approach is intended to support asset value through operational consistency and timely well delivery and to help advance Aramco’s objectives to maintain efficiency across its onshore portfolio. The contracts include a three-year base term with options to extend for up to two additional years.