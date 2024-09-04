People, Companies and Products

3t Drilling Systems to deliver training simulator to India’s Institute of Drilling Technology

Sep 4, 2024
3t Drilling Systems has announced a new agreement with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the provision of its simulator technology. The company will deliver its DrillSIM:6000 simulator to the Institute of Drilling Technology (IDT) in Dehradun, India for this new deal.

IDT, an educational institute at the ONGC, provides advanced technical knowledge and training to national and international oil companies. The integration of the DrillSIM:6000 will allow the IDT to deliver comprehensive training for diverse drilling operations.

The DrillSIM:6000 is a cyberbase simulator designed for drilling and well control training that provides a dual-chair configuration, a high-resolution video wall and immersive virtual reality scenarios. Customizable to emulate specific rig types and equipment, the DrillSIM:6000, equipped with capabilities for drillship, jackup and land rig simulations, provides realistic training environments and will be delivered to the IDT in partnership with 3t Drilling Systems’ in-country partner, Siam Services India.

