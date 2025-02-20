People, Companies and Products

TotalEnergies chooses IFS for global asset management

TotalEnergies has selected IFS Cloud as the single platform for management and servicing of its global operated asset portfolio.

TotalEnergies has chosen a comprehensive IFS.ai-fueled solution that leverages the IFS Cloud platform, including EAM and Service within a single data model, to meet the challenge of transforming its asset operations management process.

TotalEnergies will be able to maintain all their assets for exploration, production, refining, and chemicals on a single platform, minimizing downtime and maximizing the profitability of assets by reducing the cost of management and extending their lifespan. When fully implemented, over 13,500 users globally will be enabled to perform asset maintenance.

This strategic implementation is the foundation of TotalEnergies’ EAM project which will streamline asset management and service onto a single platform and integrate with TotalEnergies’ future ERP solution.

