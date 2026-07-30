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PV Drilling receives handover of eighth offshore rig

Jul 30, 2026
0 32 1 minute read
PetroVietnam subsidiary PV Drilling took ownership of its newly acquired jackup during a handover ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City.

PetroVietnam subsidiary PV Drilling took ownership of its newly acquired jackup during a handover ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City.

The jackup is built to the Keppel FELS Mod V “Super B Class” design and is classed with ABS. It is capable of drilling to a depth of 10,668 m and operating in water depths of up to 106 m. Its specifications closely match those of PV Drilling’s existing rigs, PV DRILLING I, II, III, VI and VIII, which the company said will simplify operations and crew assignment across the fleet.

Following the handover, PV Drilling will carry out a 45-day reactivation phase in Namibia to meet international classification requirements before transporting the rig to PTSC’s downstream port in Ho Chi Minh City by the end of October 2026.

Jul 30, 2026
0 32 1 minute read

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