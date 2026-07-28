Vår Energi targets Balder, Gjøa in H2 drilling push

Vår Energi outlined plans to drill seven exploration wells in H2 026, split across three of its core North Sea and Norwegian Sea hubs. CEO Nick Walker said during the company’s Q2 results call that three wells are planned in the Balder area, three in the Gjøa area, and a high-impact well in the Åsgard area.

The program follows a run of project sanctions at Balder and Gjøa this year, including the Balder Next New Wells project, a first-phase development of seven wells tied back to the Jotun FPSO targeting startup in Q4 2027. Walker said the company continues to see significant exploration prospectivity in these areas as it works to sustain long-term production.

Vår Energi reported average production of 391,000 boe/d for the first half of 2026 and said it remains on track to meet full-year guidance of 390,000 to 410,000 boe/d, with output expected to rise in the second half as new wells and projects come onstream.