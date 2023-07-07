Robotics, process control systems help NOV realize new vision of rig automation

Automation has been a part of the oil and gas industry for years. At NOV’s test rig in Navasota, Texas, the company has been utilizing available technologies to push toward a new vision of rig automation. Earlier this year, the company took a step toward realizing that vision by removing the driller’s cabin from the rig floor. In this interview with DC from the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q2 2023 Technology Forum in Houston, Kevin Scherm, Business Developer – Rig Technologies at NOV, outlines some of the other pillars of the company’s automation efforts. Namely, Mr Scherm speaks about NOV’s work in bolstering existing process control platforms to help manage drilling and well processes, including the results the company has seen so far in running these platforms on its test rig. He also explains how robotic systems can help further remove rig crews from hazardous positions on the rig.

