Re-frac, toe valve technologies developed to add customization to completions

Feb 25, 2025
At the 2025 SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference in The Woodlands, Texas, Oil States International (OSI) introduced a pair of perforation and completion technologies developed to improve flexibility and boost efficiencies. The EPIC Flex Orbit perforating system integrates addressable switches, charges and detonating cords, allowing wireline companies and completion engineers to mix-and-match tools regardless of their manufacturer.

The SmartStart Plus Time Delay Test + Frac Valve utilizes a time-delayed, pressure-activated sliding sleeve to eliminate the need for tubing-conveyed perforation on toe-stage completions. In this video from the conference on 5 February, Rob Staten, Senior Business Development Specialist, and Zach Wade, Senior Operations Manager, spoke about how these technologies and the value they can provide in the world of completions.

