Uncategorized

M/A 2025_DrivingChange2

Mar 10, 2025
0 70 Less than a minute
As part of its transformation initiative, SOCAR has identified these five key categories of “enablers” that will become the building blocks of change.
Mar 10, 2025
0 70 Less than a minute

Related Articles

M/A 2025_DrivingChange1

Mar 10, 2025
DNO to acquire Sval Energi, quadruple North Sea output

DNO to acquire Sval Energi, quadruple North Sea output

Mar 7, 2025
Vår Energi makes third oil discovery in the Goliat Area

Vår Energi makes third oil discovery in the Goliat Area

Feb 28, 2025
Seatrium Awarded Jack-up Rig Contract from International Maritime Industries

IMI awards Seatrium jackup rig contract

Feb 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button