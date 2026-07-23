EWP starts multi-well geothermal drilling in southeastern Potsdam

Energie und Wasser Potsdam (EWP) and the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences marked the official start of drilling for a second geothermal plant in Potsdam, Germany. The project is located at the Combined Heat and Power Plant Süd site in southeastern Potsdam, where several deep boreholes are scheduled to be drilled by 2027 to supply district heating.

GFZ is supporting the project with scientific advice, including laboratory and modeling studies, building on a partnership with EWP that dates to 2020. The final depth of the boreholes will depend on subsurface conditions, with the project aiming to tap permeable rock layers containing enough thermal water to sustain heat extraction.

The new program follows EWP’s first geothermal project at Heinrich-Mann-Allee, which feeds more than 4 MW of thermal power into Potsdam’s district heating network, enough to supply more than 6,000 households.