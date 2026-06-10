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Zion Oil & Gas commences sidetrack operations at MJ-02 well in Israel

Jun 10, 2026
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Zion Oil & Gas commences sidetrack operations at MJ-02 well in Israel

Zion Oil & Gas started field operations for the sidetrack phase of its Megiddo-Jezreel 2 (MJ-02) well in Israel, re-entering the wellbore and drilling out a temporary plug as the first step toward a planned horizontal sidetrack.

Following plug drillout, the team will condition the wellbore before proceeding with the sidetrack. The company’s drilling rig has been recertified and recommissioned and was renamed JB-1 ahead of the campaign.

Zion holds Megiddo Valleys License 434, which covers approximately 304 sq km onshore Israel.

Jun 10, 2026
0 41 Less than a minute

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