Halliburton, Sekal deploy world’s first automated on-bottom drilling system

Feb 27, 2025
Halliburton and Sekal deployed the world’s first automated on-bottom drilling system with the integration of Halliburton’s LOGIX automation and remote operations, Sekal’s Drilltronics and the rig automation control system.

The team delivered a well for Equinor on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with an integrated closed-loop control solution. This solution orchestrates autonomous directional drilling with automated wellbore hydraulics and dynamic surface drilling rig equipment control.

The team is now able to optimize drilling parameters in real time and deliver precise well placement with the push of a button through integrated automated rig controls.

The system optimizes well placement and drilling within safe limits through real-time advanced models of subsurface, wellbore fluid and pressure systems. It achieves this by coupling the models with smart directional drilling tools and the rig automation control system.

The solution includes LOGIX orchestration, auto steer, vibration mitigation and hole cleaning optimization with Sekal DrillTronics dynamic safeguards and automation functions.

