Global and Regional MarketsNews

BAPEX plans three-well gas drilling program in Bangladesh

Jul 23, 2026
0 24 1 minute read

Bangladesh P&E (BAPEX), a subsidiary of Petrobangla, proposed drilling one appraisal-cum-development well and two exploratory wells to boost domestic natural gas supply. The program includes the Begumganj-5 appraisal-cum-development well to a depth of about 3,550 m, the Begumganj-6 exploratory well to about 3,400 m, and the Sunetra-2 exploratory well to about 5,300 m, followed by testing and completion subject to gas discovery.

The Begumganj wells are located in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district, while Sunetra-2 will be drilled in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj district.

BAPEX plans to use its own rig for the Begumganj wells and a turnkey drilling arrangement for Sunetra-2. The drilling locations were finalized following a review of 2D and 3D seismic data, with the nearby Begumganj-3 and Begumganj-4 wells currently producing about 11.5 million std cu ft of gas per day.

Jul 23, 2026
0 24 1 minute read

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