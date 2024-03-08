Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eni makes exploration discovery in block CI-205, offshore Ivory Coast

Mar 8, 2024
0 149 Less than a minute

Eni reported successful results of the exploration well Murene 1X on the discovery named Calao, offshore Ivory Coast. Drilling operations took place approximately 45 km off the coast in block CI-205, reaching a depth of 5,000 m in water depths of around 2,200 m.

The well encountered light oil, gas and condensates in various intervals of Cenomanian age characterized by good to excellent permeability values. Preliminary assessments indicate potential resources ranging between 1 billion and 1.5 billion BOE. Eni operated the block in partnership with Petroci Holding.

Mar 8, 2024
0 149 Less than a minute

Related Articles

TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy to acquire new offshore exploration license

Mar 8, 2024

CNOOC makes major oil discovery in South China Sea

Mar 8, 2024

Industry groups speak out as SEC files final climate-related risk disclosure rule

Mar 7, 2024

Wood Mackenzie: Upstream scope emissions intensity down 12%, but more work is needed on absolute emissions

Mar 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button