Eni makes exploration discovery in block CI-205, offshore Ivory Coast

Eni reported successful results of the exploration well Murene 1X on the discovery named Calao, offshore Ivory Coast. Drilling operations took place approximately 45 km off the coast in block CI-205, reaching a depth of 5,000 m in water depths of around 2,200 m.

The well encountered light oil, gas and condensates in various intervals of Cenomanian age characterized by good to excellent permeability values. Preliminary assessments indicate potential resources ranging between 1 billion and 1.5 billion BOE. Eni operated the block in partnership with Petroci Holding.