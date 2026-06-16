Global and Regional MarketsNews

Condor spuds second rig at Kumli NW as K-42 confirms extension

Jun 16, 2026
0 16 1 minute read
Condor’s Uzbek horizontal well reaches TD

Condor Energies confirmed a 2.3 km northeast extension of the Kumli Northwest field in Uzbekistan after drilling the K-42 vertical pilot well to a total depth of 2,462 m.

K-42, located on the second Kumli NW development pad, encountered 26.5 m of net carbonate reservoir across six intervals, with reservoir quality matching the dolomitization and 15% average porosity seen in the previously drilled K-45 well. The net pay interval in the main zone was 22% thicker than in K-45, which is being produced by the K-46 and K-47 horizontal wells.

K-42 is expected to be tested later this month once the completion string is run and the rig moves to the K-43 horizontal well on the same pad, with production targeted for early July 2026. A second rig has begun drilling the K-44 horizontal well on the same pad as K-42 and K-43, marking the first pad-drilling operation in Uzbekistan.

Jun 16, 2026
0 16 1 minute read

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