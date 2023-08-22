Uncategorized

2023-09 Cementing Image1

Aug 22, 2023
0 221 Less than a minute
A 2020 report by McKinsey & Company, citing 2017 data from the Global Cement and Concrete Association, showed that the majority of CO2 emissions generated during cement manufacturing came from the preheating and precalcinating processes, where raw materials are exposed to high temperatures.
Aug 22, 2023
0 221 Less than a minute

Related Articles

2023-09 CML Image3

Aug 23, 2023

2023-09 CML Image2

Aug 23, 2023

2023-09 IPT Image 4

Aug 22, 2023

2023-09 IPT Image2

Aug 22, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button