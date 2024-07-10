Uncategorized

J-A 2024 ISP_2

Jul 10, 2024
LTI and recordable incidence rates for both the onshore and offshore segments are trending positively compared with 10 years ago. Onshore has reduced its LTI rate by 37.5% in that time period, while offshore has pushed its LTI rate lower by nearly 59%.
Jul 10, 2024
