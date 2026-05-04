Baker Hughes, Halliburton, SLB win Equinor drilling and well services contracts on Norwegian shelf

Equinor awarded integrated drilling and well services contracts valued at NOK 8.3 billion to Baker Hughes Norge AS, Halliburton AS and SLB Norge AS on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The awards represent one-year option exercises under three existing contracts. Equinor also exercised two-year options under 18 corporate framework agreements for specialist services linked to the contracts, valued at approximately NOK 4.3 billion per year, bringing the combined value of all agreements to around NOK 17 billion.

The specialist services framework agreements were awarded to Weatherford Norge AS, Roxar Flow Measurement AS, Archer Oiltools AS, Interwell Norway AS, NOV Wellbore Technologies NUF, Welltec Oilfield Services AS, Ramex AS, TCO AS, Silixa Limited, Tendeka AS, Sekal AS, Expro Norway AS, Enventure Global Technology LLC, Coretrax Americas Limited and Corpro Systems Ltd.

The agreements cover activity on both fixed installations and mobile rigs across the NCS and are expected to employ around 2,500 people.