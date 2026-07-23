Exalo Drilling to re-enter Horizon’s Lachowice-7 well

Horizon subsidiary Energia Karpaty Zachodnie signed a drilling and services contract with Exalo Drilling for the re-entry, recompletion, stimulation and production testing of the Lachowice-7 well in southern Poland.

Exalo confirmed rig mobilization will begin 27 July, with field operations expected to start around 1 August. The Polish Mining Authority approved the well’s operational work program, completing the permitting process. The workover, at Horizon’s Bielsko-Biała concession, will re-enter the wellbore, remove existing plugs, pressure test the wellbore, then re-perforate and stimulate the Upper Devonian naturally fractured carbonate reservoir before production testing.

Stimulation and production testing are expected to begin near the end of August and continue into early September, targeting confirmation of sustainable production flow from the reservoir. Horizon has reported 34 bcf of 2P reserves and 163 bcf of contingent resources at Lachowice.