Enersol’s EV expands into wellbore data acquisition with SDS deal

EV acquired Houston-based Scientific Data Systems (SDS), developer of the Warrior Data Acquisition System, a wellbore logging acquisition platform used across the energy industry.

The deal combines EV’s visualization, data delivery and analytics technology with SDS’s downhole data acquisition hardware and software, aiming to give customers a single workflow from data acquisition through interpretation and long-term storage.

SDS’s Warrior platform, in use for more than two decades, works with logging tools from nearly all manufacturers, a compatibility that EV said mirrors the tool-agnostic design of its own AIVA data delivery and visualization platform. EV is part of Enersol, the technology-acquisition joint venture between ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi Holding.