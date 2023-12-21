Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Valaris adds two newbuild drillships to fleet

Dec 21, 2023
Valaris Limited has exercised its options and taken delivery of newbuild drillships VALARIS DS-13 and DS-14 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $337 million.

“We are delighted to add these two rigs, the highest specification drillships remaining at the South Korean shipyards, to our fleet. These additions increase our drillship fleet to 13 rigs, reinforcing its position as one of the most technically capable in the industry,” said President and CEO Anton Dibowitz.

VALARIS DS-13 and DS-14 will be mobilized from South Korea to Las Palmas, Spain, where the rigs will be stacked until they are contracted for work.

