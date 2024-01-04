APA Corporation to acquire Callon Petroleum in all-stock transaction, adds assets in the Permian Basin

APA Corporation has agreed to acquire Callon Petroleum Company in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Callon common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.0425 shares of APA common stock. The total enterprise value of the transaction, including debt, is more than $21 billion.

The acquisition complements and enhances APA’s asset base in the Permian Basin, and increases its oil-prone acreage in the Midland and Delaware Basin by more than 50%.

“This transaction is aligned with APA’s overall portfolio strategy and fits all the criteria of our disciplined approach to evaluating external growth opportunities. Callon has built a strong portfolio in the Permian Basin that is complementary to our existing Permian assets and rounds out our opportunity set in Delaware,” said APA President and CEO John J. Christmann IV. “The pro forma footprint in the Permian will also create opportunities to capture meaningful operating synergies.”